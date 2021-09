Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 15:01 Hits: 0

The top Catholic said it was "time to make wise choices" for the future of the planet, addressing some 400 young climate activists who had gathered in Milan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pope-praises-young-climate-activists-for-challenging-adult-world/a-59354564?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf