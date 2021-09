Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 15:21 Hits: 0

Both the outgoing chancellor and her would-be successor, Armin Laschet, have congratulated Scholz. The center-left SPD emerged as Germany's largest party in the Bundestag following Sunday's election.

