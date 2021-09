Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 16:06 Hits: 4

While strict rules still apply elsewhere, Sweden is lifting all coronavirus restrictions. The country has always charted its own, distinctive course when it comes to tackling the pandemic, says DW's Miodrag Soric.

