Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 16:14 Hits: 4

An ongoing battle between fishermen from the UK and France has enraged Paris as tiny Jersey rejects fishing license applications. French authorities called the move "totally unacceptable," threatening retaliation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fishing-wars-flare-in-channel-as-jersey-rejects-french-applications/a-59356353?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf