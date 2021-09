Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 17:05 Hits: 3

Berlin Election Commissioner Petra Michaelis said she has accepted responsibility for chaotic conditions at polling stations in the city. Some Berlin residents had to wait hours to cast their ballots in long lines.

