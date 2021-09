Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 19:47 Hits: 3

Though Serbia has strong ties with Western Europe, most Serbs consider Russia to be their closest partner. That’s because of the narrative peddled by Kremlin-funded outlets like Sputnik, which dominate the airwaves.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/western-balkans-russia-s-sputnik-skews-public-opinion/a-59357427?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf