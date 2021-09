Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 10:11 Hits: 0

A Moscow court on Wednesday ordered the co-founder of one of Russia’s leading cybersecurity firms, Group-IB, to be detained on charges of treason.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210929-russia-detains-cybersecurity-group-director-ilya-sachkov-on-treason-charges