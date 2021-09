Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 10:28 Hits: 0

Tunisia's president named a geologist with little government experience as prime minister on Wednesday amid a crisis over his seizure of sweeping powers and dire threats to public finances.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210929-tunisian-president-tasks-first-woman-pm-najla-boudin-ramdan-with-forming-government