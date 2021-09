Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 11:57 Hits: 0

France accused Britain of playing politics with post-Brexit fishing rights on Wednesday after London and the Channel Island of Jersey refused dozens of French fishing boats licences to operate in their territorial waters.

