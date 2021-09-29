Mali junta’s sovereignty push arouses hope, fear amid troubled anti-jihadist struggle

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 16:56 Hits: 3

Mali’s military-dominated government has vociferously emphasised its national sovereignty in recent days, lambasting France’s military strategy in the region and dismissing the election timetable set by West African regional bloc ECOWAS. Some Malians are enthusiastic about this approach – but others are fearful of jeopardising alliances while jihadist violence continues to rack the country.

