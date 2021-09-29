The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Mali junta’s sovereignty push arouses hope, fear amid troubled anti-jihadist struggle

Category: World Hits: 3

Mali junta’s sovereignty push arouses hope, fear amid troubled anti-jihadist struggle Mali’s military-dominated government has vociferously emphasised its national sovereignty in recent days, lambasting France’s military strategy in the region and dismissing the election timetable set by West African regional bloc ECOWAS. Some Malians are enthusiastic about this approach – but others are fearful of jeopardising alliances while jihadist violence continues to rack the country. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210929-mali-junta-s-sovereignty-push-arouses-hope-fear-amid-troubled-anti-jihadist-struggle

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version