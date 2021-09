Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 18:33 Hits: 5

When France this summer introduced the Covid-19 health pass, 25-year-old anti-vaxxer Lexa decided to circumvent the rules by buying a fake health pass on social media. Shortly after having been fraudulently registered as inoculated, she fell severely ill with Covid-19. “I was floored,” she told FRANCE 24.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210929-i-bought-a-fake-health-pass-and-then-i-caught-covid-19