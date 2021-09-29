Policeman in poor district of Malawi builds a sports complex to 'change lives'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 18:52 Hits: 5

Over the past decade, our observer Kanduwa Sande has been working hard to promote sport in Machinga, a district in the Southern Region of Malawi, by building a sports complex that now features various facilities, which include an athletics track, a basketball pitch and a long jump pit. Kanduwa, who also works as a police officer, is driven by the hope that sport will help foster development, reduce crime and enable youth to thrive in his community.

