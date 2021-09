Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 16:08 Hits: 4

PARIS (Reuters) - Angela Merkel's exit from the EU stage she dominated for 16 years has handed French President Emmanuel Macron an opportunity to take up the mantle of European leadership and press on with his plans for a more independent Europe. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/30/analysis-in-post-merkel-eu-macron-can039t-exert-leadership-without-allies