Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 17:44 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - Gunmen shot and killed a prominent Rohingya Muslim leader in a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Wednesday, a United Nations spokesperson and a local police official said, following months of worsening violence in the world's largest refugee settlement. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/30/rohingya-community-leader-shot-dead-in-bangladesh-refugee-camp