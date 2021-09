Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 18:07 Hits: 4

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German toymaker is producing a batch of commemorative teddy bears to mark the end of Angela Merkel's time as chancellor, and they have sold out before she has even left office. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/30/gone-before-she-has-merkel-commemorative-teddies-sell-out