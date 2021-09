Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 15:37 Hits: 1

The U.S. must offer long-term security and trade engagement to its Asian allies if it is to keep them out of China’s ever-widening orbit.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0929/Can-America-match-China-s-long-game-in-Asia?icid=rss