Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 15:42 Hits: 3

Japan’s former foreign minister, Fumio Kishida, is likey to become prime minister following Wednesday’s party election. He promises to increase Japan’s military budget, stand up to China, and herald a “new capitalism” focused on growth and income distribution.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0929/Stability-over-change-Fumio-Kishida-to-become-Japan-s-new-PM?icid=rss