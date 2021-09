Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 15:57 Hits: 2

More than a century after California’s largest Chinatown was destroyed by arsonists, the city of San Jose has apologized to the Chinese American community – acknowledging their role in perpetuating “systemic and institutional racism, xenophobia, and discrimination.”

