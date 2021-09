Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 16:04 Hits: 4

The U.S. government declared 23 species extinct Wednesday, including the ivory-billed woodpecker, ending searches for their existence. The factors behind the disappearances vary, but in each case, humans were the ultimate cause of their decline.

