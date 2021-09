Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 08:59 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a new era of biotech innovation, with the rapid development of new treatments, vaccines, and data-based approaches to public health. Now, a similar mobilization is needed to stay ahead of the constantly evolving malaria parasite and the mosquitos that carry it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/malaria-resistance-calls-for-new-treatments-by-abdourahmane-diallo-2021-09