New Daily Kos/Civiqs poll: Americans Do Not Want SCOTUS to Overturn Roe v. Wade

The best antidote to hot takes is hard data, and the latest Daily Kos/Civiqs poll is here with your cure. This survey of 1,271 registered voters was conducted online from Sept. 25-28 and finds that 57% of Americans do not want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the decision in the landmark Roe v. Wade case. Further, 57% of Americans believe the Supreme Court has gotten too partisan; just 30% believe the highest court in the land is generally fair.

Other noteworthy findings in this month’s poll include:

64% of Americans believe Republican elected officials are not working hard enough to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Barely more than half of Republicans (52%) believe elected officials of their own party are working hard enough to get the pandemic under control (vs. just 26% of all Americans).

While just 29% of Americans want the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, 60% of Republicans want the decision overturned.

Americans support the Freedom to Vote Act by a margin of 44% to 41%, with 12% not knowing enough about it to say.

A majority of Americans (52%) support federal student loan debt forgiveness in the amount of either $10,000 (14%) or $50,000 (38%).

Additional issues surveyed include voters’ priorities for leaders in Washington, D.C., attitudes towards COVID-19 vaccination, and viewership of Fox News, Newsmax, One American News Network, and MSNBC.

This poll’s numbers demonstrate that Americans still want women to be able to obtain safe, legal abortions nationwide and that they’re worried about the purported neutrality of the U.S. Supreme Court.

This month’s survey also provides strong evidence that frequent Fox News viewers are deeply disconnected from mainstream Americans. Despite the fact that just 30% of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is generally fair, a whopping 62% of frequent Fox viewers believe in the fairness of the current court.

