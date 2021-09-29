Yanis Varoufakis on Angela Merkel's Legacy, European Politics the Sordid Arms Race on the Seas

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 12:40 Hits: 2

The center-left Social Democratic Party in Germany has narrowly claimed victory in an election that marks an end to the 16-year era of Angela Merkel’s conservative chancellorship. We look at what this means for Europe and the world with Yanis Varoufakis, a member of the Greek Parliament and the former finance minister of Greece. The SDP’s narrow victory should be viewed critically, says Varoufakis, noting that the party “ruthlessly” practiced austerity in 2008 and 2009. “Not much has changed,” Varoufakis says. “It’s not as if an opposition party won.”

