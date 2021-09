Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 08:51 Hits: 3

Jailed Kazakh dissident poet Aron Atabek, who has been behind bars since 2007, has been hospitalized for unknown reasons amid a series of reports that the 68-year-old's health is failing.

