Trump endorses conspiracy theorist for Arizona governor one day after she says he belongs on Mt. Rushmore

Donald Trump has joined MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in endorsing conspiracy theorist Kari Lake in the 2022 Republican primary for governor.

With Gov. Greg Ducey prevented from seeking re-election due to term limits, there is a crowded GOP primary. Former Rep. Matt Salmon (R-AZ), who lost the race two decades ago, is running. Other candidates include Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson, state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, and businessman Steve Gaynor.

But Trump has come out for Kari Lake, who used to work at the local Fox affiliate.

"She will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey—won't even be a contest! Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!" Trump said in a message emailed to reporters.

The announcement came one day after Lake took to social media to suggest South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem add Trump to Mt. Rushmore. It apparently escaped Lake that Mr. Rushmore is a national memorial that is not under the control of the state's GOP governor.

Who thinks President Trump should be added to Mt. Rushmore? @govkristinoem can we make this happen? https://t.co/2o0ThtRnjG 1632806602.0

Despite the fact the Cyber Ninjas confirmed Trump lost Arizona, Lake called for the state to decertify the election results.

Please read my statement in full: https://t.co/4jSMe0u2yc 1632527888.0

And she is pushing for audits in the other 49 states.

Audit ALL 50! https://t.co/lqxwuW36nI 1632539652.0

With Trump banned from social media after he incited the January 6th insurrection, Lake took to social media to spread the endorsement herself.

