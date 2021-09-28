Spain: La Palma Island Is Declared 'Disaster Zone'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 18:46 Hits: 1

After considering the state of physical damage caused by the volcanic eruption, Spanish authorities on Tuesday declared the La Palma Island as a ''disaster zone''.

Physical damage has increased constantly since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt on Sept. 19. Lava already covers over 250 hectares and has destroyed over 600 buildings, mainly houses, and numerous infrastructures, including 21 kilometers of roads.

Nearly 6,000 people have been evacuated from the island, and three coastal towns were confined because there is a latent risk that lava could reach the Atlantic Ocean and release toxic gases.

On Monday, Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez informed that the Council of Ministers had adopted new measures to deal with the situation. She highlighted that there would be an allocation of US$12.2 million for those who have lost their homes.

Around US$6.4 million will be allocated to the Canary Islands government to help affected residents to buy 107 homes. The other US$5.8 million will finance the acquisition of essential household goods.

Rodriguez pointed out that two commissions have been set up. The first one brings together all the institutions that will ensure the follow-up of the aid management. The second commission involves 12 ministries that will manage the recovery of the economy and the destroyed infrastructures on the island.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez explained that efforts will be made to promote measures focused on urban planning, housing, reconstruction of roads, and energy and water supply networks. He also underlined that the island will have to develop a sound tourist reactivation program to achieve its full economic recovery.

