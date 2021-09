Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 08:35 Hits: 5

Malicious hackers look closely at the answers that Facebook users post about their pets, hometowns, children’s names and other pieces of information. And they make lists of them hoping to crack the passwords to the posters’ private accounts, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Samantha Baltzersen told the Times Union. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/09/29/facebook-users-beware-innocent-personal-details-you-share-are-hackers-gold