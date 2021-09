Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 08:43 Hits: 3

JABER CROSSING, Jordan (Reuters) - Jordan fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria on Wednesday in a boost for their struggling economies following a push by Arab states to reintegrate a country they have shunned during its decade-long civil war. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/29/jordan-fully-reopens-main-crossing-with-syria