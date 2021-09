Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:57 Hits: 6

Eighty years ago, more than 30,000 Jews were murdered by Nazis in Kyiv in just two days. Babi Yar is the most infamous site of the Holocaust in Ukraine — but the remembrance of the massacres was suppressed for decades.

