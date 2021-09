Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 08:12 Hits: 5

The Russian Foreign Ministry has threatened to "retaliate" after YouTube deleted Moscow-backed RT's German-language channels. YouTube said RT had violated its COVID misinformation policy.

