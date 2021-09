Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 01:31 Hits: 6

North Korea has said the missile it tested on Tuesday had a "hypersonic" component that is harder to detect and intercept. It also claimed to have successfully tested a new fueling system that speeds up launch times.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-claims-to-have-tested-hypersonic-missile/a-59345764?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf