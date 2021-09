Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 03:39 Hits: 7

A US judge has cleared the way for the extradition of former President Alejandro Toledo to his native Peru. Toledo is wanted in connection with having received millions in bribe money.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-judge-approves-extradition-of-peruvian-ex-president-toledo/a-59346127?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf