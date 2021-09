Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 03:59 Hits: 7

The Greens and the Free Democrats have held a first meeting on the long road to forming a new German coalition government. Both the SPD and the CDU/CSU hope to secure the support of the two kingmakers.

