Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 06:15 Hits: 6

Fumio Kishida will replace Yoshihide Suga as the next leader of ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Kishida won a tight runoff election against his rival Taro Kono.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-ruling-party-votes-for-fumio-kishida-to-replace-pm-yoshihide-suga/a-59346300?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf