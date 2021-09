Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:23 Hits: 7

The 2021 Right Livelihood Award, also known as the alternative Nobel Prize, goes to Marthe Wandou, Vladimir Sliwjak, Freda Huson and the Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment (LIFE).

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/2021-right-livelihood-winners-fight-for-climate-and-justice/a-59310268?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf