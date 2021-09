Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 00:10 Hits: 6

Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210929-lava-from-la-palma-volcano-in-spain-s-canary-islands-reaches-sea