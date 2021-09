Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 01:52 Hits: 7

Nearly 30 prisoners were killed in a battle between inmates equipped with firearms and grenades at a prison in Ecuador’s largest city Tuesday, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210929-24-dead-in-gun-battle-at-a-prison-in-ecuadorian-port-city-of-guayaquil