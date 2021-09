Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 04:09 Hits: 6

Greta Thunberg and fellow youth campaigners struck a sceptical tone for this week's climate talks in Italy, saying much has been promised but little done to tackle global warming in almost three decades since the landmark Earth Summit.

