Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 06:31 Hits: 6

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida won on Wednesday a race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), virtually ensuring that he will succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the post within days. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/29/soft-spoken-kishida-to-become-japan039s-next-pm-after-party-vote