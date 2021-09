Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:18 Hits: 7

GEORGE TOWN: The Jaya Grocer supermarket in Gurney Paragon Mall will be closed beginning Wednesday (Sept 29) until further notice after several members of the staff tested positive for Covid-19. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/09/29/covid-19-jaya-grocer-in-gurney-paragon-mall-closed-due-to-staff-testing-positive