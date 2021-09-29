News Roundup: Republicans continue path towards federal shutdown; press yawns at Trump sedition

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 02:30 Hits: 6

In the news today: Republicans are continuing to block all efforts to keep the federal government open while insisting that Democrats somehow keep it open anyway. Yes, they've given up on even pretending to govern. The press continues to treat the revelation that Trump's team had a specific—if bizarre—plan for nullifying the U.S. presidential election with yawns, and it's not clear why. A Big Lie-promoting Colorado Republican's meddling with Mesa County election equipment will result in a steep bill for the county, but the story of the breach keeps getting stranger and stranger.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Senate Republicans, who ballooned the national debt under Trump, block Democratic bill to pay for it

• One week after details of Trump's plan to overthrow America were revealed, the press is silent

• Emails find Trump trio planned to sell veteran patient data for ‘hundreds of millions of revenues’

• Things just went from bad to worse for MAGA election officials in Colorado

• Police union claims ‘dozens’ to resign over vaccine mandate, state says only one has so far

Trending from the community:

• No, Air Force Academy instructor, it’s not OK to ask a cadet if they’ve accepted Jesus Christ

• Weird reasons to not get the COVID vaccine

