The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Republicans continue path towards federal shutdown; press yawns at Trump sedition

Category: World Hits: 6

In the news today: Republicans are continuing to block all efforts to keep the federal government open while insisting that Democrats somehow keep it open anyway. Yes, they've given up on even pretending to govern. The press continues to treat the revelation that Trump's team had a specific—if bizarre—plan for nullifying the U.S. presidential election with yawns, and it's not clear why. A Big Lie-promoting Colorado Republican's meddling with Mesa County election equipment will result in a steep bill for the county, but the story of the breach keeps getting stranger and stranger.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Senate Republicans, who ballooned the national debt under Trump, block Democratic bill to pay for it

One week after details of Trump's plan to overthrow America were revealed, the press is silent

Emails find Trump trio planned to sell veteran patient data for ‘hundreds of millions of revenues’

Things just went from bad to worse for MAGA election officials in Colorado

Police union claims ‘dozens’ to resign over vaccine mandate, state says only one has so far

Trending from the community:

No, Air Force Academy instructor, it’s not OK to ask a cadet if they’ve accepted Jesus Christ

Weird reasons to not get the COVID vaccine

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2054931

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version