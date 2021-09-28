Cyber Ninjas debunk a ‘false version’ of their report saying the AZ election should be decertified

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 20:20 Hits: 6

Far-right conspiracy theorists were hoping that Cyber Ninjas' audit of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County, Arizona would show that former President Donald Trump really won the state. Instead, the audit showed what the original vote count and subsequent recounts showed: that now-President Joe Biden won Arizona. But some Trump supporters, including those at the Gateway Pundit, have misrepresented Cyber Ninjas' findings, inspiring the company to issue an official statement on the matter.

Although Cyber Ninjas' audit was ordered by pro-Trump Republicans in the Arizona State Legislature, it wasn't an actual government recount. Cyber Ninjas is a private company founded by far-right Republican, conspiracy theorist and QAnon supporter Doug Logan, and critics say the whole process was sham designed to undermine the faith in the election result. Nevertheless, they still found that the ballots in Maricopa County were reliably counted, and they're pushing back on a false version of their report — or "fake news," if you will.



In its statement, Cyber Ninjas explained, "There is a false version of the Executive Summary of the Maricopa County Forensic Election Audit report that is circulating. This false version claims to be an earlier version of the Cyber Ninjas Executive Summary, but because of false threats from the Senate, it was not used. This is absolutely false."

The Arizona Audit has become so corrupted by disinformation that Cyber Ninjas has had to come out with a statement…

The statement continued, "The exact origins…. are unknown. But it was not written by Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, nor was it in any version that was ever sent or shown to the Senate for review. Specifically, this false version of the Executive Summary states, 'The election should not be certified.' That was not written by Cyber Ninjas."

The statement goes on to say that "it is Cyber Ninjas' perspective that whether an election should or should not be certified is to be determined by the legislature, and not auditors."

