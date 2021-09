Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 17:31 Hits: 2

What shifts led to the SPD win? Who turned up to vote where, and why? The demographic breakdown of the election in graphs.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-election-results-facts-and-figures/a-59343789?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf