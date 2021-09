Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 19:05 Hits: 3

The government has urged Britons to "go about their business in the normal way" and resume typical buying habits. The Transport Secretary said that means motorists should stop filling up old water bottles with fuel.

