Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 20:02 Hits: 4

Britain said Tuesday it will grant 12 out of 47 applications for new licences to small boats from the European Union to fish in its territorial waters, enraging France.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210928-uk-irks-france-by-granting-only-12-licences-to-eu-fishing-boats