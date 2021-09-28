Polls claim Virginia governor race is tightening up. Worrying isn't enough, what can we do?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 20:25 Hits: 5

Virginia is one of a handful of states with statewide elections this off-year. We are exactly five weeks from Election Day, with Republicans hoping to flip what has been an increasingly reliable blue state in recent years.

Four years ago, the outgoing Democratic governor won comfortably by nearly nine points. But Virginia does not allow consecutive gubernatorial terms, so the seat is open in every election. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who served 2014 to 2018, is back for another try. Republicans have nominated Glenn Youngkin. Like in California, Democrats are centering the COVID-19 pandemic in their campaign—arguing that Republicans will put everyone at risk with their anti-vaccine and anti-mask agenda.

Meanwhile, Democrats need to protect their lead in the House of Delegates, where all 100 seats are up for grabs. Democrats currently enjoy a 55-45 advantage. The Senate, where Democrats have a 21-18 majority, is not up this year.

Joining us to talk about this critical election on our podcast, Daily Kos The Brief, are two on-the-ground experts. Gwen Mills is secretary-treasurer of UNITE-HERE. She was the architect of the union’s Take Back 2020 program—the largest labor field program in the 2020 electoral cycle, focused on safe, contactless canvassing. That program helped clinch Democratic victories in key swing states like Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

Tram Nguyen is also joining us. She is the co-executive director of New Virginia Majority. The organization has registered nearly 300,000 new voters and has knocked on over 3.5 million doors to get people of color and young people to the polls.

You can watch the show live, Tuesdays at 1:30 PM PT/4:30 PM ET, but I realize that's not always the most convenient, so the podcast is a great alternative.

