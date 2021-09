Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 09:18 Hits: 1

There was praise for Green Party co-chair Robert Habeck when he accepted his party's choice of Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor. After the election his party is in a pivotal position, and he is stepping up.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-green-party-s-robert-habeck-set-to-take-on-a-leading-role/a-57093689?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf