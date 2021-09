Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 09:33 Hits: 1

Japan's medical experts and officials warned that lifting restrictions didn't mean they were out of the woods. Meanwhile, India has reported its smallest number of COVID cases since mid-March. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-japan-to-lift-state-of-emergency-for-the-first-time-since-april/a-59334521?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf