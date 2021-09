Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 13:05 Hits: 1

Some 30 women had accused WHO employees of sexual exploitation and abuse. Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the allegations were "horrific" and launched the independent investigation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/who-finds-80-alleged-sexual-abuse-cases-during-ebola-work-in-democratic-republic-of-congo/a-59338187?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf