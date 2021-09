Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:08 Hits: 6

With Beijing on the rise as a tech superpower, Brussels and Washington want to close ranks. But divisions loom over the new "Trade and Technology Council" alliance — and previous efforts have a mixed track record.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wary-of-china-us-and-eu-forge-alliance-on-technology/a-59326165?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf