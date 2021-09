Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 16:54 Hits: 6

Courting controversy at the outset of his third term, Albanian PM Edi Rama has set up a new state agency for media and information, or MIA. Skeptics decry it as a "propaganda ministry."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/albania-s-new-media-agency-a-blow-to-the-country-s-free-press/a-59340034?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf